Iga Swiatek becomes new WTA World No.1 with Miami win

Swiatek, 20, will move into the top spot vacated by Australian Ashleigh Barty after the three-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 26 2022, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 08:18 ist
Poland's Iga Swiatek. Credit: AFP Photo

Poland's Iga Swiatek clinched becoming the new world number one in women's tennis by defeating swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 on Friday at the WTA Miami Open.

Swiatek, 20, will move into the top spot vacated by Australian Ashleigh Barty after the three-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement earlier this week.

Swiatek needed to win her second-round match at the South Florida hardcourt tournament to ensure she would be the one to replace Barty.

