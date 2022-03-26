Iga Swiatek becomes new WTA World No.1 with Miami win

Poland's Iga Swiatek clinched becoming the new world number one in women's tennis by defeating swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 on Friday at the WTA Miami Open.
Swiatek, 20, will move into the top spot vacated by Australian Ashleigh Barty after the three-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement earlier this week.
Swiatek needed to win her second-round match at the South Florida hardcourt tournament to ensure she would be the one to replace Barty.
