I'll be okay, says Djokovic amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open

Perth: Novak Djokovic expects to be back in full shape for the Australian Open starting next week after a wrist injury prevented him from finding his best level during a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

Djokovic suffered his first defeat in Australia for six years as De Minaur put the hosts on course for a 2-0 win over Serbia in their United Cup quarter-final.

"I knew that probably, (I was) not going to be at 100% physically, emotionally, mentally game-wise in the opening week of a season. Neither did I expect that," Djokovic, who had to have treatment on the wrist for the second day running, told a press conference.

"I was not on my level but it was just one of these days where I didn't feel my best on the court, and (my) opponent played very well."