In-form Rublev reaches Banja Luka final

Andrey Rublev made his second final in as many weeks with a straight-sets win over Slovakia's Alex Molcan in Banja Luka on Saturday.
The second-seeded Rublev, who triumphed at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, extended his winning run to eight matches with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Molcan.
"In the beginning, I played really well, and then second set I lost a bit of focus," said Rublev.
"Alex played a few good games and I started to get tight, I started to get nervous. But in the end, I was able to win and that's the most important thing."
Rublev has reached the final without dropping a set and will play Novak Djokovic's conqueror, Dusan Lajovic, for the title on Sunday.
The 70th-ranked Lajovic battled back from the brink of defeat to edge past fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets.
Kecmanovic led by a set and served for the match in the second, but Lajovic refused to buckle and won 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 after three hours.
