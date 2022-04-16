India down Japan, win Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying

India down Japan, win Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 22:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

India made history by winning the Junior Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying event with a 2-1 victory over Japan at the RK Khanna Stadium here on Saturday.

Down 0-1 after Bhushan Haobam's 3-6 6-3 2-6 loss to Naoya Honda, seventh seed India bounced back to win the remaining single and doubles rubbers and claim the event.

Rushil Khosla brought India level with a 6-3 3-6 6-0 win over Yuta Tomida and in the deciding doubles rubber the Indian duo outplayed their rivals 6-3 6-4.

Sports News
Tennis

