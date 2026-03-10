Indian Wells apologises as Venus Williams, Leylah Fernandez miss out on doubles over draw error

<p>Organisers of the Indian Wells tennis tournament apologised to Venus Williams and her playing partner Leylah Fernandez after a clerical error ahead of the women's doubles draw denied the wildcard duo the opportunity to compete.</p><p>Seven-times Grand Slam champion Williams, 45, was beaten in the opening round of the singles tournament by Diane Parry while Canada's Fernandez lost to Katerina Siniakova in the second round.</p><p>However, organisers said they had made an error and failed to certify the doubles wildcard entry of the pair ahead of the draw.</p>.<p>"We worked with the WTA supervisor to review all available options, but because the draw had already been made, the mistake could not be corrected," organisers said in a statement.</p><p>"We have apologised to Venus, Leylah and their teams about the matter, and regret that our fans were not able to see this duo compete in Indian Wells this year."</p><p>Fans were eager to catch the duo in action in the doubles after they reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals last year, losing to eventual runners-up Taylor Townsend and Siniakova.</p><p>However, they will be in mixed doubles action, Williams teaming up with American compatriot Christian Harrison and Fernandez partnering Australian John Peers.</p>