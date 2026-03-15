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Indian Wells: Daniil Medvedev ousts Carlos Alcaraz to set up final against Jannik Sinner

The Russian played smartly to break Alcaraz early and take a 3-1 lead, never relinquishing his advantage to claim the opening set.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 02:49 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 02:49 IST
Sports NewsTennisCaliforniaDaniil MedvedevCarlos AlcarazJannik Sinner

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