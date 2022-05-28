Badosa retires, Giorgi packs off Sabalenka in Paris

Injured Badosa retires, Giorgi packs off Sabalenka in Paris

Playing on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Badosa required medical attention for a right leg problem during the match

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 28 2022, 21:32 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 21:32 ist
Paula Badosa. Credit: AFP Photo

Third seed Paula Badosa was forced to retire with a right calf injury from her third round match against Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open on Saturday while the Spaniard was trailing 6-3 2-1.

The 24-year-old Badosa, who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year, was considered one of those in the women's draw who could challenge world number Iga Swiatek at the claycourt Grand Slam.

Playing on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Badosa required medical attention for a right leg problem during the match and then decided early in the second set that she could no longer continue.

The 29th-seeded Kudermetova will face either American Madison Keys or Kazakh Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarter-finals.

The women's draw was further hampered by the exit of seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka, who went down to big-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi 4-6 6-1 6-0 on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Sabalenka, a former world number two, won the hard-fought opening set but then was reduced to a mere spectator as Giorgi scorched the court with winners.

The Belarusian managed to win only one more game as Giorgi completed a remarkable comeback win in an hour and 42 minutes to make the fourth round for the first time at Roland Garros.

For a place in the quarter-finals, the 30-year-old Giorgi, ranked 30th, will next meet 20th seed Daria Kasatkina.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tennis
Sports News
Grand Slam
French Open

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

 