Injured Bopanna pulls out of David Cup tie vs Norway

India will play an away tie on September 16 and 17

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 10 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 16:41 ist

Veteran doubles ace Rohan Bopanna has pulled out of India's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Norway due to a knee injury.

India will play an away tie on September 16 and 17.

The other members of the squad are Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar.

"I have had to make a tough call this week against my constant love & devotion towards representing the country & withdraw from the Davis Cup team against Norway. I have an inflammation on my knee & have been advised to rest it before I start competing again," Bopanna tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Saketh Myneni is picked for the doubles tie in place of Bopanna as he has recently forged a successful pairing with Yuki Bhambri at the Challenger level. 

