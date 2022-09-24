Injured Raducanu retires from Korean Open

Injured Raducanu retires in Korea, Ostapenko faces Alexandrova for title

The trouble started for 19-year-old Raducanu midway through the second set in her first meeting against Latvia's world number 19 Ostapenko

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 24 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 16:32 ist
Emma Raducanu. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to injury during the Korea Open semi-final on Saturday, sending former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko to a championship clash against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Raducanu's 2022 season has been blighted by different kinds of injuries, ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problem, and she was playing in her first semi-final since winning the US Open last year.

Also Read | Part of me leaves with Federer, says emotional Nadal

The trouble started for 19-year-old Raducanu midway through the second set in her first meeting against Latvia's world number 19 Ostapenko when she took an off-court medical timeout to get treatment for a left glute injury.

Raducanu, who has plummeted to 77th in the rankings from a career-high 10th in July, managed to return to court but won only a few points before conceding the match in the deciding set while trailing 4-6 6-3 3-0.

Ostapenko won the Korea Open title in 2017 - the same year she lifted her maiden Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros - and will meet world number 24 Alexandrova next in Seoul.

Second seed Alexandrova advanced to her second final of the season by defeating Germany's Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria 6-2 6-4 earlier on Saturday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Emma Raducanu
Sports News
Tennis
Jelena Ostapenko

What's Brewing

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 