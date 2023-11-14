Injured Stefanos Tsitsipas quits against Holger Rune at ATP Finals

As a consolation for the ticket holders, alternates Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz were due on court to play an exhibition match, although it will not count for the tournament.

"For sure it was very unfortunate," 20-year-old Rune said. "Even in the first service game you could see he wasn't serving anywhere near full like he can, I knew something was off."

After only 15 minutes on court, Rune said it was impossible to take anything from the match, although he will go in to his clash with Sinner in confident mood after pushing Djokovic close in a near three-hour duel on Sunday.

"I have never played that well in my life and lost," Rune said on court. "That's how good Novak is."

Djokovic, who is assured of finishing year-end world number one for an eighth time, faces Sinner later.