Italy's Errani crowns dream year with US Open mixed doubles win

"No words. It is more than a dream. I never dreamed this, so it's much more. It's an unbelievable year," Errani told reporters.

"(We won) in Rome, then we did the final in Paris. I play good also in singles. Now this mixed doubles. I have no words.

"I couldn't expect this. I'm enjoying a lot. Of course when you win, you enjoy a lot. When you lose, not too much. But you have to stay there, to keep going even in the tough moments, and I think that I did that also."

Errani's success has added to an already impressive season for Italian tennis, with Jannik Sinner winning the Australian Open, while Paolini finished runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon.

"It's an incredible year for me, but also for Italy," Errani said.

"Jannik, Jasmine, Simone (Bolelli) and him (Vavassori) in doubles, me and Jasmine, so it's really good moment for Italy, I think. We are very happy to be in that moment."