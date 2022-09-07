'It's heartbreaking,' says Kyrgios after US Open defeat

'It's heartbreaking,' says Kyrgios after US Open defeat

Kyrgios is scheduled to play in Tokyo at the start of October but he admitted he was finding it hard to summon enthusiasm to return to the grind of the tour

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 07 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 15:38 ist
Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts to a point against Karen Khachanov during their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Credit: AFP Photo

Nick Kyrgios said he was "devastated" after suffering a "heartbreaking" defeat to Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Russian 27th seed Khachanov triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 over the Wimbledon runner-up to make the last four at a major for the first time.

"I'm obviously devastated. But all credit to Karen. He's a fighter. He's a warrior," said Kyrgios, who had knocked out defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev in the last-16.

Also Read — While Kyrgios played Khachanov at US Open, 2 got haircuts at stands

"I'm just devastated. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now. That's what it feels like."

Kyrgios is scheduled to play in Tokyo at the start of October but he admitted he was finding it hard to summon enthusiasm to return to the grind of the tour.

"Honestly I don't even really care about any other tournament. Like, I feel like at the Grand Slams, now having success at a Grand Slam, it's just like no other tournament really matters," he added.

"I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That's what you're remembered by."

Before Tuesday, Kyrgios had the most wins -- 26 -- since the start of the grass court season going back to June than any other player.

He was seen as one of the title favorites in New York after the fourth round defeat of four-time champion Rafael Nadal and the absence of Novak Djokovic who beat him in the Wimbledon final.

"It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nick Kyrgios
Karen Khachanov
US Open
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic

What's Brewing

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

 