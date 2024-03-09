Jannik Sinner shines, Andy Murray falls in Indian Wells second round

Indian Wells, California: Jannik Sinner crushed Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-0 to reach the third round of Indian Wells and extend his winning streak this season to 13 matches, while Andy Murray fell to Andrey Rublev 7-6(3) 6-1.

Sizzling Sinner stayed hot on centre court under sunny but breezy skies in the California desert, fighting off a break point at 2-2 in the opening set with a forehand winner and breaking serve for a 5-3 advantage.

After capturing the first set the Australian Open champion never looked back, losing just five points across the second set to book a third-round meeting with either 25th seed Jan-Lennard Struff or Croatian Borna Coric.

Despite winning 26 of his past 27 matches, Sinner insisted he is not invincible.