Jasmine Paolini pummels Emma Navarro to book Wimbledon semi-final with Vekic

London: Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini blazed past American Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday, becoming the first Italian woman to make the Wimbledon semi-finals where she faces experienced Croatian Donna Vekic.

The 28-year-old's victory ensured she eclipsed compatriots Camila Giorgi (2018), Francesca Schiavone (2009), Silvia Farina Elia (2003) and Laura Golarsa (1989), who had all reached the quarter-finals at the grasscourt Grand Slam in the Open era.

Navarro drew first blood in the third game with a forehand rocket but Paolini responded immediately and the French Open runner-up then ramped up the pressure after some heavy exchanges from the baseline to pull away for a 5-2 lead in the opening set.