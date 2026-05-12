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Karnataka Open ATP 50 Challenger: Kriish, Manish, Mukund win; top Indian Karan ousted

Kriish Tyagi scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over qualifier Taiyo Yamanaka of Japan at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 18:18 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 18:18 IST
sportsTennisKarnataka

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