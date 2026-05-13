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Karnataka Open ATP Challenger: Kriish, Manish punch quarters berth

The Bengaluru boy’s overall solid game had given Kriish an early break, which was enough for him to close out the first set 6-4.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 19:10 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 19:10 IST
sportsTennisKarnataka

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