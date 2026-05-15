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Karnataka Open: Aussie Sekulic ends tired Kriish Tyagi’s run to set up final against Smith

Tyagi received a reality check that process is easier said than attained when the last Indian standing at the event was eliminated by fourth-seeded Australian Philip Sekulic
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 17:49 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 17:49 IST
BengalurusportsTennis

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