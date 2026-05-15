Karnataka Open: Aussie Sekulic ends tired Kriish Tyagi’s run to set up final against Smith

<p>Bengaluru: Recovery was the word Kriish Tyagi mentioned multiple times after his quarterfinal-winning high at the Karnataka Open ATP 50 Challenger here on Thursday. The 19-year-old knew he had to rest his body well to recuperate so he could be fully ready for the semifinal.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Bengaluru boy received a reality check that process is easier said than attained when the last Indian standing at the event was eliminated by fourth-seeded Australian Philip Sekulic. </p>.<p>The 22-year-old Aussie, ranked 357 in the world, needed a mere one hour and three minutes to breeze through to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over the 1322-ranked Tyagi and book his place in the final. </p>.Karnataka Open: Kriish Tyagi fights his way into semifinals.<p>Everything from the toss of the ball to the swing of the racquet from Tyagi appeared to have a lag. Sekulic, who perhaps spotted his opponent’s fatigue during warm-up, was quick to capitalise on every opportunity. Without giving any room, the Aussie sent down strong serves and made Tyagi run from end to end, which tired the latter further. </p>.<p>While the first set went past the Indian teen in a jiffy, Tyagi was finally able to hold the first of his two service games in the second set. That glimmer of hope for a fightback turned into fading light as Sekulic stayed solid and broke Tyagi twice in the sixth and eight games to close out the match. </p>.<p>Sekulic will take on top seed Keegan Smith of USA, who scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka in the other semis. </p>.<p>Results (semifinal, prefix denotes seedings): Singles: 1-Keegan Smith (USA) bt Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-4; 4-Philip Sekulic (Aus) bt WC-Kriish Tyagi (Ind) 6-0, 6-2. </p>.<p>Doubles: Petr Bar Biryukov/ Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) bt Adil Kalyanpur (Ind)/ Mukund Sasikumar (Ind) 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4); Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (Ind)/ Saketh Myneni (Ind) bt 1-SD Prajwal Dev (Ind)/ Nitin Kumar Sinha (Ind) 7-5, 6-1.</p>