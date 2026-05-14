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Karnataka Open: Kriish Tyagi fights his way into semifinals

Tyagi's well-planned ploy saw Stewart make 71 unforced errors - an unwanted number in the Brit's favour that sent him packing.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:35 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:35 IST
sportsTennisKarnataka

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