ITF Women's World Tour: Karnataka's Soha, Kashvi crash out

<p>Bengaluru: Qualifier Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar from Tamil Nadu picked up a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over Karnataka's sixth-seeded Soha Sadiq in the first round of the $15000 ITF Women's World Tour event in Mysuru on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Lakshmiprabha, 19, outplayed her seasoned opponent to set up a second round clash with compatriot Yashaswini Panwar.</p>.<p>Fourth seed Riya Bhatia defeated Karnataka's Kashvi Sunil 6-3, 7-5 in an error-strewn encounter in which she kept complaining about line calls and was handed a code violation.</p>.<p>Wildcard entrant Harshini N Nagaraj, in her maiden ITF women's event, posted a comeback 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Aditi Rawat after being 1-5 down in the decider. The 17-year-old from Bengaluru saved two match points in the process.</p>.<p><strong>Results: Round 1 (prefix denotes seeding, Indians unless mentioned): Singles</strong>: Pooja Ingale bt Abhaya Vemuri 6-4, 6-3; Tanisha Kashyap bt Sejal Gopal Bhutada 6-4, 6-1; Yashaswini Panwar bt Apurva Vemuri 7-5, 6-2; Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar bt 6-Soha Sadiq 6-2, 6-2; Kaili Demi Teso (Jpn) bt Saumya Vig 6-1, 6-1; Polina Kaibekova (Rus) bt Kashish Bhatia 6-0, 2-6, 7-5; 4-Riya Bhatia bt Kashvi Sunil 6-3, 7-5; Harshini N Nagaraj bt Aditi Rawat 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.</p>.<p><strong>Doubles</strong>: Smriti Bhasin/ Elena Jamshidi (Den) bt Sonal Patil/ Prisha Vyas (USA) 6-4, 6-4; Diva Bhatia/ Sai Samhitha bt Naomi Hagi (HK)/ Kaili Demi Teso (Jpn) 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; 2-Humera Baharmus/ Pooja Ingale bt Yashaswini Panwar/ Vanshita Pathania 7-6 (10-8), 6-4.</p>