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Karnataka's Dhanush wants to fight hard but fair on tennis court

'He is one of the players who is known for being a very good sport on the court,' says Bikkannavar about his ward.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 18:17 IST
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Dhanush SM
Dhanush SM
Dhanush SM

Dhanush SM

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Published 17 March 2026, 18:17 IST
BengaluruTennisKarnatakaSport News

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