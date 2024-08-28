Kenin overcomes former champion Raducanu in US Open first round

Britain's Raducanu has struggled to recapture the magic of her fairytale run through New York three years ago when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam and she was no match for Kenin's firepower.

Kenin ripped through the opening set by winning six straight games after Raducanu's routine hold, as she fended off all three break points she face with a rowdy crowd cheering her name repeatedly throughout the match.

Raducanu, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon this year, upped her level in the second set and got the critical break in the fifth game.

She broke the American again with a forehand winner to close out the set but then ran out of steam, dropping serve with a double fault in the fifth game of the decider before Kenin went on to seal victory with a hold to love in the final game.