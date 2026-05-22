Maaya Revathi taking junior route to climb the senior stage

<p>Bengaluru: Exactly a year after reaching a career-high of 642 in the world, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi's scarce presence on the women's pro tour, precisely three events, this season has the 16-year-old drop to 1070 on the women’s ranking chart. </p>.<p>The decline in this number isn’t really a spot of bother for the Coimbatore-born teen as Maaya has mostly been competing in the junior circuit where her ranking has risen to world No. 27. Last month, the youngster added an eighth ITF juniors singles title by winning the J300 Beaulieu-Sur-Mer in France. Now, Maaya is preparing to make an impact at the junior French Open beginning May 31 in Paris. </p>.<p>“Every week is an opportunity to get better. That has been the objective since the beginning of the year,” said Maaya during an online interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday. </p>.<p>“I want to get more matches and be ready for the Grand Slams. I have been training pretty hard to find out what works and doesn’t for me.” </p>.<p>Maaya's focus on the junior tour was a conscious decision made by her coaches at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, which is Maaya’s training base. Taking the route of good junior tour exposure to transition into the senior pro events has been their blueprint for the promising player.</p>.<p>“Our idea in the beginning of the year was that Maaya competes in a lot of matches to get comfortable with her game,” pointed out Polina Radeva, Maaya’s travelling coach. </p>.Vaishnavi Adkar's quiet confidence shines through .<p>“We kind of want her to develop even more and have that confidence in matches. So we started with the juniors in Australia, then she played a couple of pro events in India, and stick to the junior tour because if you finish with a good ranking in juniors, the following year you get some direct entries into pro events, so that's kind of our goal,” emphasised Radeva. </p>.<p>Radeva further shared that head coach Joan Bosch at the academy is aware of Maaya’s big game and is working on the nuances such as setting up a point, stronger serves and returns to strengthen the quality around the early stages of a rally. </p>.<p>Speaking about training and the difference in its methodologies after her move from India to Spain, Maaya felt that the set-up in Europe is more professional. </p>.<p>“My old coach back in India, Manoj (Kumar) sir, wanted me to move to Europe by the time I was 15, because he felt like I needed to be top of the league in tennis, and that’s why I’m based in Europe.</p>.<p>“Here, you're in a more competitive environment, which is something that I love about the academy. I’m surrounded by a lot of professional athletes. You learn from them and have a lot of live examples before you. I think that's the major difference because the environment is very professional,” said Maaya, who is part of the SAI’s Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) initiative that provides financial and logistical support to medal prospects.</p>