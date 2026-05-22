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Homesportstennis

Maaya Revathi taking junior route to climb the senior stage

Maaya's focus on the junior tour was a conscious decision made by her coaches at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, which is Maaya’s training base.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 18:52 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 18:52 IST
Sports NewsTennis

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