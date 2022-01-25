Made retirement announcement too soon: Sania Mirza

Made retirement announcement too soon: Sania Mirza

Sania, last Wednesday, announced her retirement plans

IANS
IANS, Melbourne,
  • Jan 25 2022, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 20:57 ist

India's ace tennis player Sania Mirza has said that she regrets announcing her decision to retire at the end of the 2022 WTA tennis season.

Sania, last Wednesday, announced her retirement plans after defeat in the first round of the women's doubles at the Australian Open. Her run at the Australian Open came to an end in the mixed doubles quarter-finals on Tuesday as she and her partner Rajeev Ram lost 4-6, 6-7 to Australian wildcard entries Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler in one hour and 30 minutes.

In a post-match interview on Sony Sports Network, Sania said that her outlook towards tennis had not particularly changed simply because she was playing her last season and that she was still determined to give her hundred per cent on the field.

"I made the announcement too soon, to be very honest. I'm kind of regretting it because that's all I'm being asked about right now," Sania said. "I am playing tennis to win matches, and until I play, I am going to try and win every match I play. It's not something (post-retirement outlook) that's on my mind constantly. I enjoy playing tennis, win or lose."

Sania Mirza
Tennis
Sports News
India News

