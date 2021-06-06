Medvedev to face Tsitsipas in French Open quarter-final

Medvedev to face Tsitsipas in French Open quarter-finals

Medvedev, who had never won a match at Roland Garros before this year, defeated Cristian Garin of Chile

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Chile's Cristian Garin during their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Credit: AP Photo

Second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia made the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday and will tackle Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the last four.

Medvedev, who had never won a match at Roland Garros before this year, defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in his last 16 tie.

Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist in 2020, eased past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

