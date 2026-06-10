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Homesportstennis

Meet Bengaluru's Srishti Kiran: The 13-year-old prodigy who is world No 1 in Under-13 Tennis

The Bengaluru youngster has climbed to world No. 1 in the Under-13 age-group rankings after a remarkable run of results that has established her as one of India's most promising junior players.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsBengalurusportsSports NewsBengaluru newsTennis

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