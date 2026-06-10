Meet Bengaluru's Srishti Kiran: The 13-year-old prodigy who is world No 1 in Under-13 Tennis

<p>At an age when most children are balancing school and extracurricular activities, 13-year-old Srishti Kiran is making her mark on the international tennis circuit. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> youngster has climbed to world No. 1 in the Under-13 age group rankings after a remarkable run of results that has established her as one of India's most promising junior players.</p><p>Srishti's ascent has been driven by consistent performances on the ITF World Tennis Tour (WTF) Juniors, where she recently won five consecutive titles before finishing runner-up at the ITF J100 tournament in Guatemala. The sequence of results also propelled her to a career-high ITF Junior ranking of No. 357.</p><p>The achievement is particularly noteworthy because Srishti reached the top of the Under-13 rankings despite competing in only eight ranking events. The rankings take into account a maximum of ten tournaments, meaning she accumulated her points from fewer opportunities than many of her closest competitors. According to her team, financial and logistical constraints prevented her from participating in two additional events that could have counted towards her total.</p><p>Even with those limitations, the Bengaluru player earned enough ranking points through her performances to emerge as the highest-ranked Under-13 player in the world.</p><p>Speaking after achieving the milestone, Srishti said she was delighted to reach the top of the rankings but viewed it as only one step in her development.</p>.How women’s cricket won over Karnataka’s girls.<p>"I'm really happy to become World No. 1 in my age group. It's something I wasn't thinking about at the start of the year, but all the hard work with my coaches, family and support team is paying off," Srishti was quoted sa saying by <em>PTI</em> news agency.</p><p>Reflecting on her recent form, she added: "The last few weeks have been very special. Winning five titles in a row and then reaching another final has given me a lot of confidence. At the same time, I know there is still a long way to go and many things I need to improve in my game."</p><p>Her performances have also improved her standing in the broader ITF junior ecosystem, where she is increasingly competing against older and more experienced players. Reaching the final of a J100 event, a higher-grade tournament than many of the events she has previously contested, underlined her ability to challenge stronger fields.</p><p>The next phase of Srishti's season is expected to take her to Europe as she prepares for the grass-court swing. Subject to securing a place in the main draw, she is set to compete in a J300 event in the United Kingdom, one of the leading junior tournaments ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.</p><p>The opportunity would offer valuable experience against some of the world's top junior players and could serve as an important stepping stone in her progression through the international ranks.</p><p>"Playing on grass and hopefully competing at Wimbledon Juniors is a dream for every young tennis player. If I get into the J300 event, it will be a great opportunity to learn and test myself against some of the best juniors in the world," Srishti said.</p>