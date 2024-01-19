Mirra Andreeva says plans to frame Murray's praise after Melbourne fightback

Melbourne: Mirra Andreeva dug deep into her reserves to defeat Frenchwoman Diane Parry at the Australian Open on Friday and the 16-year-old was thrilled to catch the attention of one of her idols, saying she would print and frame Andy Murray's words of praise.

In a rematch of their French Open second-round meeting last year, which Andreeva won comfortably, the teenager appeared close to tears as she went 5-1 down in the decider and was one point away from defeat before battling to a 1-6 6-1 7-6(5) win.

The Russian, who burst onto the scene as with stunning wins in Madrid last year, had also grabbed headlines by describing Murray as "beautiful", to which the Briton jokingly responded that Andreeva should get her eyes checked.

Murray hailed Andreeva's mental strength in Friday's match.

"Andreeva down 5-1 in third. Commentator "she really needs to work on mental side of her game. She's too hard on herself when she's losing." 30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins," Murray posted on X, formerly Twitter.