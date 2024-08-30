Muchova sends former champion Osaka packing in US Open second round

New York: Czech Karolina Muchova delivered a flawless display of serve-and-volley tennis to knock twice champion Naomi Osaka out of the US Open with a 6-3 7-6(5) second-round victory on Thursday.

Muchova enjoyed the best season of her career last year before a wrist injury sidelined her for 10 months, but she looked back to her best at Arthur Ashe Stadium as she set up a third round meeting with unseeded Russian Anastasia Potapova.

Four-times major winner Osaka of Japan, who missed last year's tournament while on a maternity break, was brilliant in her opening round win over 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko but a handful of costly mistakes sunk her chances against Muchova.