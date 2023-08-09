Murray tames wind and Sonego to reach second round in Toronto

"It wasn't always the prettiest tennis and I was just trying to put the ball in difficult positions for him and hope he doesn't come up with great shots," three-times champion Murray said during his on-court interview.

"He's got a huge game, hits his forehand really big, but in the wind like this it's not that easy to play really high-power, high-pace tennis so I just tried to put balls in awkward places and hope for the best."

The 36-year-old former world number did well to save a pair of set points in a tight opening set, which he finally wrapped up in 90 minutes with a dominant display during the tiebreaker.