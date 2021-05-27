Nadal, Djokovic, Roger in same half of French Open draw

Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in same half of French Open draw

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • May 27 2021, 23:27 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 23:27 ist
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. Credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, the three most successful men in Grand Slam tennis history, were on Thursday all drawn in the same half of the French Open.

Having slipped to number three in the world, it was always likely that Nadal, the 13-time champion, would face top-ranked Djokovic before the final.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, is top seed and could face 2009 winner Federer in the quarter-finals.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Tennis
French Open

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 