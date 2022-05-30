Nadal to face Djokovic in French Open quarter-final

Nadal to face Djokovic in French Open quarter-final after epic last-16 win

Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th time overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • May 30 2022, 00:16 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 00:23 ist
Rafael Nadal. Credit: USA Today Sports

Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster French Open quarter-final against world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set fourth round epic.

Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros and holder of a record 21 Grand Slam titles, triumphed over the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a match which lasted four hours and 21 minutes.

It was only the third time in his 17-year, 111-match career in Paris that Nadal had been stretched to five sets.

Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th time overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006.

Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tennis
sports
French Open

