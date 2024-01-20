Nagal outlines need for more tournaments in India

Bengaluru: India's top singles tennis player Sumit Nagal created history when he defeated 31st-seeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Australian Open main draw, becoming the first Indian player to defeat a seeded opponent in a grand slam since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989.
Nagal, who progressed through the qualifying rounds in Melbourne, went down to Chinese 18-year-old Shang Juncheng 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6 in the second round of the opening slam.
In a round-table interaction on Saturday, Nagal recounted his run and provided pointers on how the Indian tennis ecosystem can be improved.
"It (Aus open loss) hurts a bit. The opportunities were huge, but defeat is a part of a victory in my eyes. It is important to learn from your losses and keep improving," Nagal said. "My coach and I had decided to head early to Australia to get used to the conditions. I had a tough loss in the Canberra Challenger (to Andrea Vavassori)."
"Once the (Australian Open) draw was out, I had a lot of belief in me. I was happy with the performance I put up and how quickly I adapted to those courts, and came into the tournament with confidence," the 26-year-old added.
Nagal, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, opened up about the changes needed in the Indian tennis ecosystem in order to help more singles players break into the main draw of Grand Slams.
"We are going through a tough time in singles, while the doubles players have been doing well. I just hope more focus is placed on singles in India as things are only going to get tougher," Nagal said.
"In slams, you are playing matches at a very high level. Getting into the main draw also guarantees a prize money so it helps you financially," Nagal added.
"We need to have more tournaments in India. Three-four challengers are not enough. We also need better facilities and better coaches. Additionally, we must find a funding system to help the top players in the country," Nagal, who received a prize money of $119,151 for his Melbourne exploits, signed off.
Currently ranked 137 in the world, Nagal confirmed his participation in the upcoming Challenger tournaments in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, while also outlining his plans for participating in the ATP Dubai Open, Indian Wells and Miami Open qualifiers.