Naomi Osaka says she may miss Wimbledon over ranking points row

Former world number one Naomi Osaka said Monday she may skip Wimbledon over the decision to strip the Grand Slam tournament of ranking points.

"I'm the type of player who gets motivated by the idea of rising in the rankings and stuff like that," said the four-time major winner, explaining she wasn't "100 percent" sure about the grass court season.

"The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place."

The ATP and WTA tours last week removed ranking points from Wimbledon after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.