Osaka withdraws from next month's Indian Wells tourney

Naomi Osaka withdraws from next month's Indian Wells tourney

She last played at the US Open, where her title defense ended with a third-round loss to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez on September 3

AP
AP, Indian Wells,
  • Sep 23 2021, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 12:42 ist
Japan's Naomi Osaka. Credit: AFP File Photo

Naomi Osaka pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open, a move that was expected after she indicated following her US Open loss this month that she planned to take another extended break from tennis.

The withdrawal was announced by the official Twitter feed for the hard-court tournament at Indian Wells, which is scheduled for October 4-17 after twice being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who has been ranked No. 1 and is currently No. 8.

Read | Andy Murray into first ATP quarter-final in two years

She last played at the US Open, where her title defense ended with a third-round loss to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez on September 3.

After that defeat, Osaka said: “I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match.”

Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan and now is based in the US, took time off earlier this season, a mental health break that began when she withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match. She also sat out Wimbledon, then returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron during the opening ceremony.

“I feel like for me, recently, when I win, I don't feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad,” Osaka said at her news conference following the 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 loss to Fernandez at Flushing Meadows.

“I don't think that's normal.”

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Naomi Osaka
Sports News
Tennis

What's Brewing

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Ronaldo replaces Messi as highest-earning footballer

Ronaldo replaces Messi as highest-earning footballer

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

India's palm campaign has hard row to hoe

India's palm campaign has hard row to hoe

Why is world shocked by Chinese company's troubles?

Why is world shocked by Chinese company's troubles?

DH Toon | 'Got colonial hangover or what?'

DH Toon | 'Got colonial hangover or what?'

Does MSP help reduce farm distress?

Does MSP help reduce farm distress?

 