Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

Japanese star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her agent confirmed Thursday, weeks after the world number two pulled out of the French Open citing her struggle with depression and anxiety.
"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year," Osaka's agent said in an email to AFP.
"She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
