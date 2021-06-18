Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 18 2021, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 01:54 ist
Japan's Naomi Osaka. Credit: AFP Photo

Japanese star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her agent confirmed Thursday, weeks after the world number two pulled out of the French Open citing her struggle with depression and anxiety.

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year," Osaka's agent said in an email to AFP.

"She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."

Naomi Osaka
Wimbledon
Tennis

