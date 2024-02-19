Napolitano reigns supreme

Bengaluru: Nerves overpowering every other emotion was evident on Italy’s Stefano Napolitano and South Korea’s Seongchan Hong even before they walked onto the court for the final of the dafaNews Bengaluru Open on Sunday.
Both players tried hard to focus on some quick movements of the feet, hops and side runs to charge every muscle in the body and perhaps shake off the weight of the moment. It took more than those few anxious minutes in the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association’s (KSLTA) lobby for them to get going.
But once the opponents settled their nerves, it was Napolitano's patience and consistency that helped him overpower Hong 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the trophy here on Sunday.
“Of course there are nerves,” said the seventh seed to DH in the post-match interaction. “But you need to be able to manage them. Not just nerves, there was a lot of fatigue coming into the match. So I knew the start could be tricky. But I kept fighting and gave it all. And this time it was enough.”
The first set began with Napolitano and Hong breaking each others’ opening service games. Another break in the fifth game, this time in favour of the ninth-seeded Korean took him ahead 3-2 which he went on to capitalise to grab the opener 6-4.
Realising the need to mix things up to stop a surging Hong, the 28-year-old Napolitano brought out every shot in his bag in the second set.
Attacking Hong’s backhand to avoid facing his top-spin forehand shots, rushing to the net for some impeccable volleys were all on display during Napolitano’s ploy that paid off the fourth game when he broke Hong's serve to lead 3-1.
A ‘I’m staying here and winning it’ gesture marked the switch in the momentum. While Hong’s weaknesses got more and more exposed, Napolitano grew from strength to strength to take the second and eventually the third set to capture his second Challenger title since 2016, 100 ATP points and a cheque of $18,230.
“It was all about the mindset in that moment. I was struggling. I was down. My body was sore. I wasn’t moving very well. But I wanted to stay here. I wanted to give it all. Lose, but give it it all. No?,” he explained about the fourth game in the second set that changed it all.