Navarro denies Badosa, books spot in US Open semi-finals

"I think maybe at Wimbledon I talked myself into some emotions I didn't necessarily feel or need to feel, you know, being in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam," said Navarro.

"So, coming out on the court here today I felt much more comfortable and yeah, I was ready to rock and I think I'm at the point in my career where I'm not scared of any result or making a run in any tournament."

Navarro consolidated an early break to go 3-0 up and leaned on her remarkable forehand while turning aside the two break points she faced to secure the first set in convincing fashion.

Badosa, flying the Spanish flag but born in New York, opened up a 4-1 double break lead in the second set and looked poised to force a decider after a routine hold put her ahead 5-1 before enduring a stunning collapse.

The 26th seed, whose US Open lead-up included a title in Washington and run to the semi-finals at Cincinnati, twice failed to serve out the set while Navarro twice held to love to pull ahead before closing out the match with her fifth break.

"After I got it back to 5-2 I kind of had a little bit of an inkling that it might be two sets and I just wanted to stay really tough and stick in there," said Navarro.

"Even if I did lose the second set I wanted to kind of set the tone for the third set. So yeah, just really happy with my performance today and crazy to be moving on to the semi-finals, US Open baby!"

Navarro has found another gear in 2024 after having never advanced past the second round at a Grand Slam prior to this year.

The American has reached the third round or better at all four Grand Slams, including a fourth-round finish at Roland Garros and a quarter-final showing at Wimbledon.

Up next for Navarro will be either two-time reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, or Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who is seeded seventh.