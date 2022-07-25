Nick Kyrgios handed wildcard for US Open tune-up in Cincinnati

Nick Kyrgios handed wildcard for US Open tune-up

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 25 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 00:03 ist
Nick Kyrgios. Credit: Reuters photo

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has been handed a wildcard into next month's US Open tune-up event in Cincinnati, Ohio, organisers of the Western & Southern Open said on Monday.

For the 27-year-old Australian, who two weeks ago fell to Novak Djokovic in his first Grand Slam singles final, this will mark his sixth appearance in Cincinnati and first since 2019.

The entry list for the Aug. 13-21 Western & Southern Open includes world number one Daniil Medvedev and former champions Alexander Zverev (2021) -- who missed Wimbledon with injury -- Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Marin Cilic (2016) and Rafa Nadal (2013).

Twice champion Novak Djokovic is also on the Cincinnati entry list but is unlikely to play due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Travellers seeking to enter the United States have to provide proof of vaccination.

Nick Kyrgios
US Open
Tennis
sports
Sports News

