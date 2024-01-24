No cartilage, no problem, Bopanna tops doubles rankings

Melbourne: Rohan Bopanna's worn out knees have not stopped him from climbing the world doubles rankings and the 43-year-old Indian became the oldest player to reach number one after making the Australian Open semi-finals with Matthew Ebden on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Australian Ebden beat Argentine pair Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4 7-6(5) to ensure that the evergreen Indian would top the rankings once they are updated following the year's first Grand Slam on Monday.

Ebden will become world number two having played three more tournaments than Bopanna during the ranking period.

It marked the latest milestone for Bopanna, who became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he won the Indian Wells doubles crown with Ebden last year and followed it up by becoming the oldest to win a match at the ATP Finals.