No labor day: Pegula, Muchova and Draper cruise into US Open quarters

"Today was the best I've felt off the ground so I want to keep working and bringing my best tennis for the later rounds," Pegula said.

"There's always a lot of pressure here but I like it. It's nice being an American here and getting all the support."

Muchova, who like Pegula has yet to drop a set at the tournament, hit 17 winners to upset Italian fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-3.

The unseeded Czech appears to be fully recovered from the wrist surgery that had sidelined her for 10 months and will next face either Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia or the veteran Caroline Wozniacki for a place in the semis.

On the men's side, Britain's Draper crushed an error-prone Tomas Machac 6-3 6-1 6-2 to reach the quarters of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 25th seed has won all 12 sets he has played at Flushing Meadows this year and awaits the winner of an all-Australian battle between Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson.