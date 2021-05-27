'No-one is invincible', says Nadal ahead of French Open

'No-one is invincible', says Rafael Nadal ahead of French Open

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • May 27 2021, 18:18 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 18:18 ist
Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the winner's trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the final of the Men's Italian Tennis Open at Foro Italico on May 16, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Credit: AFP Photo

Rafael Nadal on Thursday said that "no-one is invincible" as he targets a 14th French Open title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam crown.

"No-one is invincible, anywhere," said Nadal whose career record at Roland Garros stands at 100 victories against just two losses since his title-winning Paris debut in 2005.

"This year I lost (early) in Monte Carlo and Madrid. I hope not to lose here at Roland Garros. What I can do is fight."

Rafael Nadal
Tennis
French Open

