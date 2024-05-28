Novak Djokovic doubters await as title defence begins at Roland Garros

World number one Novak Djokovic will be the main attraction at Roland Garros on Tuesday when he begins his French Open title defence against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, but after last year's domination, this year brings less expectation.

The French wildcard entry should provide the 24-time Grand Slam champion with little more than a decent workout before facing tougher opposition, but after losing to lucky loser Luca Nardi at Indian Wells, Djokovic won't take him lightly.

Along with the French Open, the Serb won the Australian and US Open last year, also reaching the Wimbledon final, and began 2023 with the Adelaide title, but this year Djokovic has failed to make a single final.

His performances on clay this season have seen Djokovic exit Monte Carlo and Geneva at the semi-final stage, while in Rome he lost in the third round, but Paris is what he's been aiming for.

"I know exactly what I need to do in Grand Slam environment or Grand Slam competition, so to say," Djokovic told reporters.