Novak Djokovic through to US Open second round in straight sets

World number one Novak Djokovic got his bid for an 18th Grand Slam off to a winning start with a straight-sets first-round victory at the US Open Monday.

The Serbian superstar defeated unheralded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in just under two hours at an eerily quiet Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The absence of defending champion Rafael Nadal and Swiss legend Roger Federer at Flushing Meadows gives Djokovic a prime opportunity to gain ground on his rivals in the chase for the all-time men's Grand Slam singles title record.

Djokovic currently has 17, behind Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20.