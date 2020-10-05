Novak Djokovic wins 35th match of 2020, into 14th Roland Garros quarter-final

Novak Djokovic into 14th Roland Garros quarter-final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the end of their men's singles fourth round tennis match on Day 9 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

Novak Djokovic racked up his 35th win of 2020 and a place in the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the 14th time with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov on Monday.

The world number one, chasing a second title in Paris and 18th career Grand Slam, goes on to face either Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta or unseeded Daniel Altmaier of Germany for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, who hit 44 winners, has yet to drop a set in the tournament, losing just 25 games in four rounds.

"It was a tight match and I am happy to win in straight sets," said the world number one who has now reached 47 quarter-finals at the Slams. It will also be his 11th in a row in Paris.

He had a heart-stopping moment in the first set when he stretched for a forehand and was unable to avoid seeing the ball accidentally hit a line judge.

The incident came just weeks after he was defaulted at the US Open for swiping at a ball which felled a line judge standing behind him.

