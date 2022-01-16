Novak Djokovic's family says politics and 'other interests' dominated his case

Djokovic's family says politics dominated his case

  Jan 16 2022
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne. Credit: Reuters photo

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's family said on Sunday they were "very dissapointed" with Australian authorities's decision to revoke his visa and deport him from the country.

"We are very disappointed with the decision of the Federal Court and the fact that Novak has to leave Australia," the family said in a statement.

"Despite the scandalous behavior towards Novak, we believed that the sport would win," it said.

It also said the court ruling was related with "politics and all (other) interests."

