Novak Djokovic's sponsor Hublot says vaccine is personal choice

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Jan 24 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 15:48 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: AP/PTI file photo

Swiss watch maker Hublot, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice, the company's boss told Reuters after the world men's tennis No. 1, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, was kicked out of Australia this month.

Djokovic was deported from Australia on Jan. 16 ahead of the Australian Open after losing a court bid to have the cancellation of his visa overturned, and flew back to a rapturous welcome in his native Serbia.

Read | Novak Djokovic plans 2023 Australian Open return

In his first comments on the incident, Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe said the brand owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH was waiting to hear from Djokovic about his experience.

"We are waiting to see what his position is with regard to all that he went through," he said in an interview.

"The principle of vaccines is that it's something private. We value personal freedom, everyone can decide, one can be in favour or against, that's our position."

Guadalupe said he believed Djokovic would make a statement at the end of the Australian tournament, which wraps up on Jan. 30.

"We will define our position then."

