Olympics 2024 | Djokovic eases past rusty Nadal in titanic second round clash

Paris: Two aging warriors, whose sensational battles over the last two decades made for riveting viewing, hoped to put on another grand show but the completely battered body of one didn’t allow for it with their latest rendition only reaching the high notes towards the end of a one-sided fight.

The 38-year-old Rafael Nadal, a champion here at Roland Garros 14 times and venerated with a statue for his stupendous accomplishments that should stand the test of times, tried as hard as he could but having only returned to the circuit recently following a debilitating hip injury he suffered at the 2023 Australian Open, the rustiness was evident.

And his great rival Novak Djokovic feasted on it, coming rushing out of the blocks and then quelling a late charge from the Spaniard to post a smooth 6-1, 6-2 win in the second round clash of the Paris Olympics.