Olympics 2024 | Favourite Swiatek pummels France's Parry to reach Paris Games third round

Paris: Poland's Iga Swiatek powered past France's Diane Parry 6-1 6-1 on Monday to cruise into the third round at the Paris Games and stay firmly on course for an Olympic gold medal.

The world number one, who less than two months ago clinched her fourth French Open title on the same court, gave Parry no chance despite the home crowd's vocal support, racing through the first set in 38 minutes.