Olympics 2024 | Murray likely to play only doubles in Paris Games farewell

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray said he is unlikely to compete in the singles competition at the Paris Games due to fitness issues and will prioritise the doubles in what will be the final tournament of his career.

Murray skipped the singles in his final appearance at Wimbledon this month after having surgery to remove a spinal cyst in late June, but is entered in singles and doubles, alongside Dan Evans, in Paris.

The 37-year-old must make a decision on whether he will play in the singles before the draw later on Thursday.

"I need to make that decision ... But I don't think so," he told British media. "Obviously, me and Dan have made the commitment to each other that was what we would prioritise.