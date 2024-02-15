Once a future star, Tomic is picking up pieces

“Of course, I had time to mature and do normal things in my life. Overall, you know, I'm happy to be playing well again and put more focus into my career since last year. Winning some matches that helped me go from 900 plus to wherever I'm now (currently ranked 273). Yeah, I missed a lot of tennis for years so I needed to lose, win and get the body fit and moving,” said the German-born Aussie to a Bosnian-Croat father and Bosnian mother.