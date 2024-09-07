Ostapenko and Kichenok win US Open women's doubles title

New York: Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok won the women's doubles crown at the U.S. Open with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Chinese-French pairing Zhang Shaui and Kristina Mladenovic on Friday.

The win marked the first women's Grand Slam doubles title for former French Open singles champion Ostapenko and Kichenok, who also reached the final together at this year's Australian Open.

"We are a really great team and I think it was just an amazing two weeks," Ostapenko said during the on-court trophy presentation.

"We didn't expect anything, we were just playing better and better every match, we didn't lose one set, so it was a really good tournament."